Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to reflect Vladimir Putin criticism

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has changed her Twitter bio in response to criticism from Vladimir Putin at a forum in Moscow.

The Russian president was chairing a session at an energy forum in Moscow when he brought up Ms Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations Summit in New York, saying he didn’t “share the common excitement” about it, and that she was “poorly informed”.

Mr Putin said: “I’m sure that Greta is a kind and very sincere girl. But adults must do everything not to bring teenagers and children into some extreme situations.”

In response to the comments, the 16-year-old changed her Twitter bio to read, “A kind but poorly informed teenager”.

This is the second time Ms Thunberg has used Twitter to hit back at world leaders, with the activist also changing her bio to reflect comments made by US President Donald Trump in September.

Mr Trump tweeted that Ms Thunberg was “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”.

Her account previously said: “16 year old climate activist with Asperger”, however she made the change when Mr Trump tweeted the comment following her address to the UN on 23 September.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Ms Thunberg made an impassioned speech at the climate action summit in New York, and told delegates they would never be forgiven if they failed to tackle rising temperatures.

The teenager, who travelled to the US by yacht to avoid flying, said she should not be up on stage, but should be in school on the other side of the ocean.

She said: “You come to us young people for hope – how dare you? You have stolen my dreams, my childhood with your empty words.

“People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing, we are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and the fairytale of endless economic growth. How dare you?”