Ice statue of climate activist Greta Thunberg melts in Trafalgar Square

An ice statue of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was unveiled in Trafalgar Square on Wednesday morning.

Created by Alissa Khan-Whelan, Chris Godfrey and CJ Brown, the statue was erected with the intention of it melting throughout the day.

The team explained that the melting statue, alongside a sign reading #GretaIceberg, was a “powerful representation of climate change and the plight the world is in”.

(Alissa Khan-Whelan, Chris Godfrey and CJ Brown)

In an open letter to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the sculpture launch included a petition for a permanent statue of 16-year-old Greta to be put up in London.

The team said: “Greta Thunberg is a representation of youth and courage after successfully invigorating the climate debate that was failing to get the attention it deserved.

“We ask London to permanently assemble a (sustainable) statue of Greta Thunberg. The statue will exist as a permanent representation of youth, determination and courage, to inspire generations ahead to be fearless in the fight for positive change.

“This petition comes after a giant ice-statue of Greta Thunberg was erected in Trafalgar Square. The statue melted throughout the day as a powerful representation of climate change and the plight the world is in, unless change is made.”

Advertising

The sculpture was created by Khan-Whelan, Godfrey and Brown, who gained fame as the team behind the viral Instagram Egg photo.

The photo, a stock image of an egg, set out to beat Kylie Jenner’s Instagram record of 18.3 million likes, and succeeded within 10 days.

It is now the most-liked image on Instagram, with 53 million likes in total.