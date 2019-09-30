Stranger Things fans go wild on Twitter after season four teaser video

Stranger Things fans were left reeling after the show tweeted a video teasing the fourth series of the hit sci-fi drama.

The show shared the video on Monday afternoon along with the caption “we’re not in hawkins anymore”, referring to the fictional town the show has taken place in for three series.

The clip was viewed more than five million times in a matter of hours, and was “liked” hundreds of thousands of times.

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

The show’s writer’s room responded to the video by tweeting: “hawkins? i don’t know her.”

The fans meanwhile reacted with huge excitement.

One fan joked: “STOP MESSING WITH OUT FEELINGS OR IM CALLING THE COPS” to which the show replied using a gif from series two.

Advertising

Gifs from the show were the favoured method of communication for many, in fact.

And others attempted to get clues as to the location of series four.

Advertising

“OK BUT WHERE ARE YOU NOW” one social media user tweeted.

But while the video had people asking all manner of questions, others were simply concerned for one of the show’s beloved characters.

“Whatever y’all do, don’t kill steve,” one Twitter user posted.

Whatever y’all do, don’t kill steve — josie ❄️? (@emiliaheards) September 30, 2019

Where will series four take place?