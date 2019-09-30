Doing bird – pet held in Netherlands prison cell after owner arrested

A bird has been held in a jail cell in the Netherlands after its owner was arrested for shoplifting.

Police in Utrecht said on Thursday that they had arrested a person for shoplifting, and had also taken in a pet bird, which was sitting on the suspect’s shoulder during the incident.

Posting a photo of the bird to an official Instagram page, Politie Utrecht Centrum said: “We recently arrested a suspect for a shoplifting. During the arrest we found a sneaky witness with feathers and beak on the suspect’s shoulder.

“During the confinement on our desk we were shocked to find out that we are not in possession of a bird cell or cage.

“After proper consultation with the suspect, we have enclosed them together.”

Officers said that, although the station did not have a cage for the bird, it was being “well cared for”.