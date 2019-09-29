Advertising
Rescued rare albino hedgehog gets new home
It is illegal to own a hedgehog as a pet in California.
An albino hedgehog found in a back garden has been rescued and transported to a new home.
The hedgehog was named Nic – short for Sonic – after being taken in by Riverside County Department of Animal Services having been found in a backyard of a home in southern California earlier this month.
Because hedgehogs are illegal to own in California, Nic stayed with animal services until they could find a suitable new home this week.
Now he has been transferred to a MeoowzResQ, a rescue organisation that specialises in cats but also has a permit to look after exotic animals.
