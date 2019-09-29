Menu

Advertising

Rescued rare albino hedgehog gets new home

Viral news | Published:

It is illegal to own a hedgehog as a pet in California.

An albino hedgehog

An albino hedgehog found in a back garden has been rescued and transported to a new home.

The hedgehog was named Nic – short for Sonic – after being taken in by Riverside County Department of Animal Services having been found in a backyard of a home in southern California earlier this month.

“Nic” — short for Sonic — has left the building. The hedgehog was reportedly found in a Riverside backyard a little more than a week ago. The cute critter — illegal rocks own in California — was picked up by one of our awesome rescue partners that is licensed to care for exotic pets, MeoowzResQ.

Posted by Riverside County Animal Services on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Because hedgehogs are illegal to own in California, Nic stayed with animal services until they could find a suitable new home this week.

Now he has been transferred to a MeoowzResQ, a rescue organisation that specialises in cats but also has a permit to look after exotic animals.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News