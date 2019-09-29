Rescued rare albino hedgehog gets new home

An albino hedgehog found in a back garden has been rescued and transported to a new home.

The hedgehog was named Nic – short for Sonic – after being taken in by Riverside County Department of Animal Services having been found in a backyard of a home in southern California earlier this month.

“Nic” — short for Sonic — has left the building. The hedgehog was reportedly found in a Riverside backyard a little more than a week ago. The cute critter — illegal rocks own in California — was picked up by one of our awesome rescue partners that is licensed to care for exotic pets, MeoowzResQ. Posted by Riverside County Animal Services on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Because hedgehogs are illegal to own in California, Nic stayed with animal services until they could find a suitable new home this week.

Now he has been transferred to a MeoowzResQ, a rescue organisation that specialises in cats but also has a permit to look after exotic animals.