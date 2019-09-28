Homeless man reunited with dog missing for two weeks

A homeless man has been reunited with a dog after he went missing for two weeks.

Anthony, an artist from Memphis, Tennessee – who is currently without a home, spent two weeks searching for Bobo after he woke up one morning to find his canine friend had gone missing.

A post on Memphis Animal Services (MAS) read: “He was distressed and immediately contacted friends to help him look for Bobo. They made signs and put them all over town. They talked to the people who knew Anthony and Bobo.”

? TEARJERKER REUNION ALERT ?Anthony is an artist who found himself homeless after some devastating events in his life. He doesn’t have a place to live, and he doesn’t always have food to eat. But he has a best friend, a sweet dog named Bobo. And he always makes sure Bobo has enough to eat. A couple weeks ago, Anthony woke up to find Bobo was gone. He was distressed and immediately contacted friends to help him look for Bobo. They made signs and put them all over town. They talked to the people who knew Anthony and Bobo. When a dog matching Bobo’s description showed up at MAS yesterday, one of our employees, Emily, recognized Bobo immediately! She called the number on the LOST poster, and Anthony’s friend gave him a ride to the shelter within minutes to see Bobo again. Their reunion was pure joy. Bobo could not contain his happiness at seeing his dad again. Today Bobo got neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and we found out he was heartworm negative. We sent him back to Anthony with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food, and a harness, leash, collar, and ID tag. Bobo is healthy and happy, but he needs to keep going to the vet every year to stay that way. If you’d like to donate toward his continued care at Utopia Animal Hospital so that’s one less thing Anthony has to worry about, call 901-746-8758.Music: Dreamcatcher from https://www.purple-planet.comhttps://www.gofundme.com/f/help-anthony-and-bobo-get-back-on-their-feet Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Thursday, September 12, 2019

A couple of weeks later, a dog was handed into MAS and staff there immediately recognised him as Bobo, and they went about reuniting him with his owner.

In a video released by MAS, Bobo can be seen leaping excitedly as he sees Michael again for the first time.

“It means a lot to me,” Anthony told WMC Action News. “He’s a good guy and I thank everybody for their time and for watching out for us.”

MAS got Bobo neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated – as well as giving Anthony a supply of medication to help him keep his dog healthy.

A crowdfunder set up to pay future Bobo’s medical bills and help Anthony get back on his feet had passed 11,000 US dollars (£8,950) by Saturday afternoon.