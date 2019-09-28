Homeless man reunited with dog missing for two weeks

A crowdfunder set up to help the pair get back on their feet has raised nearly £10,000.
A homeless man has been reunited with a dog after he went missing for two weeks.
Anthony, an artist from Memphis, Tennessee – who is currently without a home, spent two weeks searching for Bobo after he woke up one morning to find his canine friend had gone missing.
A post on Memphis Animal Services (MAS) read: “He was distressed and immediately contacted friends to help him look for Bobo. They made signs and put them all over town. They talked to the people who knew Anthony and Bobo.”
A couple of weeks later, a dog was handed into MAS and staff there immediately recognised him as Bobo, and they went about reuniting him with his owner.
In a video released by MAS, Bobo can be seen leaping excitedly as he sees Michael again for the first time.
“It means a lot to me,” Anthony told WMC Action News. “He’s a good guy and I thank everybody for their time and for watching out for us.”
MAS got Bobo neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated – as well as giving Anthony a supply of medication to help him keep his dog healthy.
A crowdfunder set up to pay future Bobo’s medical bills and help Anthony get back on his feet had passed 11,000 US dollars (£8,950) by Saturday afternoon.
