World’s Biggest Coffee Morning: Millions set to be raised for cancer care

Schoolchildren and workers across the UK enjoyed cake and coffee on Friday morning to raise millions of pounds for people fighting cancer.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is an annual event by Macmillan Cancer Support which hosts coffee mornings across the UK, raising almost £27 million last year.

At St Vincent’s School in Liverpool, a myriad of cakes made for the coffee morning included one made with Maltesers which featured a line of chocolate drops spelling out “Coffee Morning” in braille, made by the school’s office manager, who has worked there for 40 years.

In Bristol, Nathalie Swain-Diaz ran an animal-themed event, with cakes including a chocolate teddy bear, a large elephant and crabs crafted from Oreos and pretzels.

“Our office works in wildlife film making, so the animal theme seemed a natural choice!” she told the PA news agency. “We’re planning to have a bake-off taste-off and then sell the cakes and biscuits after that.”

The hastag #MacmillanCoffeeMorning topped the trending list on Twitter on Friday morning with participants flocking to social media to share their experiences of the day.

The Royal Navy paid tribute by drinking coffee whilst cruising above the clouds.

.@HMSQNLZ and the rest of the carrier strike group raises a mug in aid for Macmillan Cancer Support @macmillancoffee. ☕ Grab your wet and read about it here: https://t.co/DSsQ2drjJT #MacmillanCoffeeMorning #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning. pic.twitter.com/IsnI6mkJkS — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) September 27, 2019

Macmillan aims to help coffee morning hosts by providing them with their own Coffee Morning Kit, a box filled with bunting, cake decorations and recipes.

Younger bakers took advantage of the day, with Daniel Goharriz, crafting a detailed world languages themed cake for his school’s coffee morning.

His entry for the Bake off competition with world language theme… Amidst different languages, Love is the language everyone understands. @kingschester pic.twitter.com/tjxUbwPxpS — Katie (@k_goharriz) September 27, 2019

Even sports clubs such as League One footballers Sunderland, offered their hands to the cause.

Macmillan, one of Britain’s largest cancer charities, has been running the coffee morning since 1990, branching out to schools, workplaces and homes across the country.

Fundraiser Jessica Blackburn said of the day: “We choose Macmillan because we’ve all seen the effects cancer can have on people’s lives first-hand, and the difference a charity like Macmillan can make in their lives!

“The coffee morning is a good idea, because as well as raising money it brings people and communities together.”

According to Macmillan, one in two people are affected by cancer in their lifetime.