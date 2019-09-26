Orangutan rescued after ‘freeing himself from snare’

A young orangutan has been rescued after getting caught up in a snare while searching for food in fire-hit Indonesia.

The primate, thought to be seven years old, wandered on to a rubber plantation in a hunt for food having been forced out of his forest home by wild fires which have hit the area, according to International Animal Rescue (IAR).

He freed himself from the snare, IAR said, but suffered a deep wound which subsequently became infected.

The orangutan was anaesthetised by a team from IAR and the Natural Resources Conservation Centre (BKSDA) and taken to a rehabilitation centre in Borneo, from where he will be released into a protected national park when healthy.

IAR chief executive Alan Knight said: “Our team in Indonesia is working flat out to save stranded orangutans from the devastating effects of these fires.

The orangutan was treated before being transferred to a sanctuary (International Animal Rescue)

“Thankfully the world finally seems to have woken up to the extent of this dire environmental disaster, now it needs to act to resolve it while there is still time.”

The rescue came just a week after IAR Indonesia saved two adult orangutans who were found stranded in a burnt field as a result of the fires.