136,000 eggs fall off trailer on to road

More than 136,000 eggs splattered on a road when they shifted and fell off a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania, US police said.

The Republican Herald reports 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were ruined when a 66-year-old driver lost control of the rig on Tuesday.

Hegins Township police said Joseph Miles had just picked the eggs up at Carl Faus Farm and was on his way to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

A section of the road was closed for several hours as authorities worked to clear up the eggs (Frank Andruscavage/Republican-Herald via AP)

He was driving uphill when the load shifted, causing the eggs and egg products to fall and roll down the hill, police said.

Mr Miles reportedly did not realise the eggs had fallen and continued driving.

A section of the road was closed for several hours after the incident.

An investigation into the unsecured load is continuing.