Politicians turn up to work wearing Lady Hale-inspired spider brooches
Politicians have been turning up to work wearing spider brooches inspired by Lady Hale following Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling.
Lady Hale, 74, appeared on TV as she delivered the judgment that found Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament unlawful.
Following her appearance, where she wore a large glittery spider brooch, social media users hailed her as “spider woman”.
On Wednesday, two members of the Scottish Parliament and a member of the House of Lords turned up to work with similar accessories.
Both Christina McKelvie and Roseanna Cunningham channelled Lady Hale in Holyrood during a debate on climate change and during portfolio questions.
Green Party member of the Lords Jenny Jones also turned up to work with a brooch she had bought for £1.50 from her local village fete.
She wrote on Twitter: “Here’s mine. But not all peers seeing the relevance? Having to explain it.”
A T-shirt inspired by the UK’s newest political celebrity sold out on eBay in less than 24 hours.
Balcony Shirts sold 6,500 T-shirts featuring a glittery black spider, with 30% of the profits donated to homeless charity Shelter.
The company, based in Uxbridge, raised more than £18,000 for the charity.
