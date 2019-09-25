Politicians turn up to work wearing Lady Hale-inspired spider brooches

Politicians have been turning up to work wearing spider brooches inspired by Lady Hale following Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling.

Lady Hale, 74, appeared on TV as she delivered the judgment that found Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament unlawful.

Following her appearance, where she wore a large glittery spider brooch, social media users hailed her as “spider woman”.

Screengrab taken from the Supreme Court in London, as Lady Hale delivers the ruling (PA)

On Wednesday, two members of the Scottish Parliament and a member of the House of Lords turned up to work with similar accessories.

Both Christina McKelvie and Roseanna Cunningham channelled Lady Hale in Holyrood during a debate on climate change and during portfolio questions.

Here's mine. But not all peers seeing the relevance? Having to explain it. PS: It cost £1.50 at my local village fete. https://t.co/FRyBrsGm78 pic.twitter.com/RVF4Ibgvjp — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) September 25, 2019

Green Party member of the Lords Jenny Jones also turned up to work with a brooch she had bought for £1.50 from her local village fete.

She wrote on Twitter: “Here’s mine. But not all peers seeing the relevance? Having to explain it.”

A T-shirt inspired by the UK’s newest political celebrity sold out on eBay in less than 24 hours.

Balcony Shirts sold 6,500 T-shirts featuring a glittery black spider, with 30% of the profits donated to homeless charity Shelter.

We have SOLD OUT! I can't thank you all enough. It's been exhilarating and beyond anything hoped for. In order for us to ensure we fulfil ALL the orders, we've had to temporarily suspend sales. We've sold 6500. With (we think) £18k+ going to @Shelter. Now we have to work! xx pic.twitter.com/gRVYUePVra — Balcony Shirts (@balconyshirts) September 25, 2019

The company, based in Uxbridge, raised more than £18,000 for the charity.