London Zoo uses beetles to recreate Abbey Road album cover on 50th anniversary

Beetles have been used at ZSL London Zoo to recreate The Beatles’ famous Abbey Road album cover artwork on its 50th anniversary.

The zoo’s four mecynorhina polyphemus flower beetles, nicknamed Ringo, George, John and Paul by keepers, walked across a recreation of the zebra crossing in Abbey Road to mark the album’s 50th anniversary on September 26.

London Zoo is approximately 1.5 miles away from Abbey Road Zebra Crossing where The Beatles shot their album cover for Abbey Road, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

(ZSL London Zoo)

Craig Walker, a keeper at London Zoo, said: “We wanted to join in the celebrations and since we have a few resident beetles – as well as a few of our own Beatles stories – we thought this was the perfect opportunity.

“We printed the scene onto foam-board and made a diorama so our giant flower beetles could walk in the footsteps of their namesakes.”

The Abbey Road recreation will remain on display in the zoo’s flower beetle exhibit until October 4.