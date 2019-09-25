Depressed shelter dog who waited 400 days to be adopted given royal send-off

A dog who spent more than a year waiting to be adopted was given a royal send-off when she set off for her new home.

Queen was living at Great Plains SPCA in Kansas for so long that she slowly began to dip into depression, the shelter said.

She was at the shelter for more than 400 days and was constantly overlooked by potential owners.

So Scott Poore, who runs the company, Mission Driven, moved into her kennel to keep her company — and vowed not to move back out again until she had found her forever home.

A ROYAL SENDOFF fit for our very own Queen. THANK YOU to Mission Driven and Scott Poore for all the help in finding Queen a forever family that is going to give her the royal treatment she deserves! Scott, we hope you don't have to move back in anytime soon, although you're always welcome! If you'd like to help more shelter animals like Queen, consider donating to Great Plains SPCA and picking out your own Mission Driven apparel so you too can get the royal treatment! Queen's royal sendoff was complete with an escort by Scott, a rose petal shower from our staff, and news coverage.

Mr Poore spent seven days living in the kennel alongside Queen to raise awareness, even decorating his new space and taking her on day trips to get ice cream.

He shared videos of his time in the shelter on his Facebook account, encouraging people to share and find Queen a new home.

A week later, the three-year-old terrier mix was on her way to her new home, so the staff decided to give her a royal send-off.

