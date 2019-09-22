Tower of London becomes tower of yoga during mayor’s car-free day

Large groups took part in yoga on London’s Tower Bridge as 17 miles of roads in the city were closed to traffic.

As part of TfL and the Mayor of London’s car-free day, swathes of the public were undeterred by the rain as they stretched out on the famous bridge.

A total of 15 boroughs across the capital took part, including Hackney, Islington and Haringey.

“Sunrise Yoga on Tower Bridge,” the Mayor of London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman tweeted of the event, which was hosted by Wanderlust.

“Hundreds of people enjoying a unique start to London’s #CarFreeDay”.

One social media user tweeted “not what I usual see on my morning commute” while another wrote “A little bit of drizzle doesn’t stop London! Enjoy amazing yoga on car free tower bridge!”

At the moment 63% of people travelling across the city either walk, cycle or use public transport.

Mr Khan said he hoped to bring that number up to 80% by 2041 while suggesting that national government needed to do more to reduce air pollution in the capital.