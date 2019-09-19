Wandering panther rescued from roof in northern France

A black panther has been spotted on the rooftop of a building in a town in northern France.

Police were called to a property in Armentieres near Lille on Wednesday when locals spotted the big cat prowling the roof and going in and out of an open window.

[#Intervention insolite] Une panthère signalée sur un toit à #Armentières. Travail coordonné des #policiers avec les sapeurs-pompiers du #Nord et l'office national de conservation de la faune sauvage pour la capture de l'animal et la sécurisation. Une enquête est en cours. pic.twitter.com/EGIPFqXQC4 — Police Nationale 59 (@PoliceNat59) September 19, 2019

In a tweet, the local fire brigade said: “After a call at 18.23 for a dangerous animal, firefighters were confronted with a large cat walking on residential gutters.”

Working together, police and firefighters secured the perimeter and requested reinforcements before getting the identity of the animal confirmed as a panther.

The fire service said officers were able to contain the panther once it went into a house.

(Sapeurs-Pompiers du Nord via AP)

Once there, firefighters, police and representatives of the National Office of Hunting and Wildlife entered and subdued the cat with a tranquilliser gun.

Advertising

It is now being cared for by the Animal Protection League.

According to local reports, the animal – which was around six months old – had been domesticated, showing no signs of aggression, and had had its claws cut.

The animal’s owner is being sought by police.