Anniversary photoshoot for cottage cheese left in office fridge for seven years

A tub of pineapple-flavoured cottage cheese has just celebrated its seventh anniversary with a US advertising company.

The unlikely but jubilant occasion was championed by Julia Giacoboni, a worker at Stream Companies in Philadelphia, who has had her picture taken with the little container of curdled milk each year since its expiry date in 2012.

(Image courtesy of Julia Giacoboni)

Ms Giacoboni bought the fruity dairy product herself at a local shop in Old City.

“I intended to eat it, but it didn’t taste good (low fat -ew!),” she told the PA news agency. “So I put the lid on it and threw it in the work fridge.

“Then many months later, I realised it was stuffed in the back, and figured to let it wait for a whole year to take a picture on it’s birthday.”

The quirky vessel of milk matter has been such a stalwart at the company it even survived while Ms Giacoboni temporarily went part time to work elsewhere – and being left for “some time” outside of the fridge.

“Not since I first bought it (have I opened the tub),” said the 32-year-old. “But I imagine it is GROSS.

“Who knows what is living in there!”

Ms Giacoboni said the rest of her office are happy to have her long-surviving sidekick on board.

“My colleagues all think it’s funny, and don’t mind that it takes up the tiny amount of fridge space,” she said. “After all – it’s been here longer than some of them have!”

(Image courtesy of Julia Giacoboni)

The tale of Ms Giacoboni’s valiant tradition has delighted social media users on Reddit, where photos of her with small receptacle of cottage cheese has been seen by tens of thousands in recent days.

So, what does the future hold for this Philadelphia friendship between advertiser and spoiled snack?

“I’m not really sure,” said Ms Giacoboni. “This seems to be its big moment in the spotlight – but since it’s been here as long as I’ve worked here – I may hold on to it until my 10th anniversary at my company, or maybe if I ever end up leaving the job?

“I guess we’ll wait and see what the future holds for me and this lil guy…”