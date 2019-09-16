Pigeon poos on politician being interviewed about the problem of pigeon poo

A pigeon pooed on a politician on TV as he was giving an interview about the problems caused by pigeon poo.

Jaime Andrade, a state representative in Illinois, was talking to CBS Chicago reporter Lauren Victory about the problem at a train station in the city when he was able to give viewers a perfect example.

“I think they just got me,” he told Ms Victory. “I’ll just have to go clean up.”

OH CRAP! Not to be crass but #IL lawmaker talking to me about feces, feathers & filth fell victim to culprit during our #MorningInsiders interview. Ew! @cbschicago caught it all on camera. At 6AM, hear more about Rep's years-long quest to fix bird issue at @cta #irvingpark stop pic.twitter.com/CntCAEGH19 — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 16, 2019

He added: “That’s what happens to my constituents. They get s*** on all the time.”

The incident happened as Mr Andrade was being interviewed at Irving Park Blue Line station, where passengers have to navigate huge amounts of bird droppings and feathers as they go about their commute.

Mr Andrade is calling for a solution to the problem, but it is proving tough because, according to CBS, the underpass where the pigeons perch is under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation, while the City of Chicago is responsible for the pavement underneath it.