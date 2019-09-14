Menu

Lightning strikes inside rainbow in ‘special’ footage

The video was filmed by storm chaser Misheyla Iwasiuk in Canada.

A storm chaser has captured the moment lightning struck inside a rainbow.

Misheyla Iwasiuk filmed the rare sight at sunrise in her hometown of Boissevain in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

Ms Iwasiuk said she was “enthralled” by the lightning strike and explained that the video is special as it was filmed close to her home.

“I look at models a few days in advance and then choose a target location, I drive to the location and wait for storms to fire,” the 31-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Then the chase is on.

“This video is special because it’s over my hometown and the sunrise was lighting up the foreground and produced the beautiful rainbow.”

Ms Iwasiuk said this year was “not great” for storms, adding: “I didn’t expect such nice lightning in September.”

