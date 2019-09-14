Jacob Leeks Mogg: Vegetable depiction of MP comes second at onion show

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s slouching on the House of Commons front bench has been re-created in a prize-winning arrangement of leeks.

“Jacob Leeks Mogg” depicts the Conservative MP and Leader of the House of Commons reclined in Parliament – as he was while MPs discussed Brexit earlier this month – and won second prize in a competition at Newent Onion Fayre.

Mr Rees-Mogg’s relaxed attitude to sitting in the Commons drew strong criticism and inspired a plethora of memes online, but the vegetable version from the small market town fair in Gloucestershire appears to be a novel idea.

Delighted to welcome @Jacob_Rees_Mogg to the Forest of Dean today where he made his incredibly popular debut appearance at the Newent Onion Fayre! pic.twitter.com/MAI3wLUtw3 — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) September 14, 2019

Local Tory MP Mark Harper spotted the leek, which has been widely shared on social media, and tweeted: “Delighted to welcome @Jacob_Rees_Mogg to the Forest of Dean today where he made his incredibly popular debut appearance at the Newent Onion Fayre!”

The carefully crafted leeks are inspired by a photograph of Mr Rees-Mogg lounging taken by Labour’s Anna Turley, which went viral.

The physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament. pic.twitter.com/XdnFQmkfCS — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) September 3, 2019

Affiliated with the National Vegetable Society, the Newent Onion Fayre boasts various exhibits of alliums – members of the onion family of vegetable.

According to its website, the show aims to “advance the education of the public in the cultivation and improvement of vegetables”.

The BBC reported that Jacob Leeks Mogg was entered by Hester Feld in the show’s “Vegetable Character Over 17 Years” competition and was pipped to first place by a pair of tortoises and snails sculpted using spring onions and red onion slices.