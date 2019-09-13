Abandoned alleycat learns how to walk again at Battersea

An abandoned alleycat has learnt how to walk again after being dumped in Lambeth, unable to use her back legs.

Moomin the cat was spotted by a young couple, who noticed a pushchair had appeared in an alleyway by their home. When they went to investigate a few hours later, they spotted a small black and white cat trying to crawl away.

After taking her home, the couple took her to the Battersea centre in London.

The team discovered Moomin was suffering from Metaphyseal Osteopathy, a disease that can severely affect an animal’s mobility and bones.

She had a fracture in her right back leg and reduced bone density in her left back leg.

Moomin the cat getting physiotherapy (Battersea)

Although the disease is rare in cats, animals require medical treatment to ensure a good quality of life. Staff at Battersea suspect that Moomin’s original owners may have learned of her condition and the associated potential veterinary costs, before deciding to abandon her.

Battersea’s cattery manager, Rachel Saunders, said: “Moomin has really come a long way since she first arrived at Battersea. It was heartbreaking to see such a young cat struggling to walk and clearly in pain. We’re incredibly grateful to the members of the public who did the right thing by rescuing her from an uncertain fate and bringing her to us.

Moomin has been given surgery and physiotherapy to help her recover (Battersea)

“Moomin has been a sweet-natured cat throughout her 10-week stay and has won staff and volunteers over with her purring and inquisitive ways.

“After a wobbly start to life, lucky Moomin has now found her feet and we hope it won’t be long until she also finds a new home.”