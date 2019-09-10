Twitter users suggest celebrity replacements for Commons Speaker John Bercow

Social media users have created a game designed to replace Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, after he announced he was stepping down when the current Parliament comes to an end.

Twitter user Mr Adam R created a game in which the last saved photo of a celebrity in a person’s phone will be appointed as John Bercow’s replacement.

The last saved photo of a celebrity in your phone is John Bercow's replacement — MrAdamR (@MrAdamR) September 9, 2019

Twitter users jumped on the chance to join in with the game, suggesting celebrities weird and wonderful to step into the Commons.

Labour MP Louise Haigh suggested the stars of Channel 4 series Derry Girls take over the role.

One person suggested Andrew Scott’s famous “sexy priest” character from BBC show Fleabag, which many users were happy to approve.

Other Twitter users got behind the idea of Cliff Richard as Speaker.

Lastly, a few people admitted Mr Bercow himself was the last celebrity in their camera roll.

Not sure this will work! pic.twitter.com/KoEBV2JqIJ — (((Alex Sobel MP))) (@alexsobel) September 9, 2019

Mr Bercow, who has held the Speaker’s chair since 22 June 2009, also announced he would step down as MP for Buckingham.

In a speech, he said: “At the 2017 election, I promised my wife and children that it would be my last. This is a pledge that I intend to keep.”