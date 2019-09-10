New Ms Monopoly game sees women get more money for passing Go than men

Ms Monopoly, a new version of the classic board game which will celebrate female entrepreneurs, is to hit the shops soon.

The game, announced by manufacturers Hasbro on Tuesday, features the character Ms Monopoly on the front of the box, described as “an advocate whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs”.

Instead of streets and properties, squares on the board feature “inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history”, Hasbro said.

Squares in Ms Monopoly feature inventions and innovations made possible by women (Hasbro)

Instead of building houses and hotels, players will instead build headquarters for their businesses.

Inventions featured include WiFi, bulletproof vests and chocolate chip cookies, while train stations have been replaced by ride shares.

And in a twist on traditional gameplay, women will make more than men – receiving 240 dollars when they pass Go, while male players receive 200 dollars.

It is described by Hasbro as “a fun spin in the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men”, adding: “If men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”

To mark the release of the game, Hasbro gave 20,580 dollars (£16,650), which is the amount of money in a game of Monopoly, to three young female inventors, including 16-year-old Ava Canney from Londonderry in Northern Ireland.

MEET MS. MONOPOLY! Mr. Monopoly's niece, a self-made investment guru, is here to celebrate women trailblazers and update a few things. It’s about time! pic.twitter.com/ETSBK7TtWj — Hasbro (@Hasbro) September 10, 2019

Ava, who invented a spectrometer which measures the amount of dye in fizzy drinks, tweeted: “It was truly a once in a lifetime experience! I had so much fun filming. I am so grateful to hasbro and everyone who helped this project come to life!”

The game will begin appearing in shops worldwide, including in the UK, from later this month.