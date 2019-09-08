Two arrested for smoking marijuana in US court car park

Two people were arrested after they were caught allegedly smoking a joint in a court car park in the United States.

Brookside Police Department, in Alabama, made the discovery after officers were alerted to a strong smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle parked outside the building.

The driver of the vehicle was scheduled to appear in court on separate charges.

DON’T BRING YOUR DRUGS TO COURT!On 9/5/19 during Brookside Municipal Court proceedings Officers were alerted to a… Posted by Brookside Police Department on Friday, September 6, 2019

When officers went over to investigate, they found a bag of marijuana, several burnt joints, a large bong, grinder, pipes, scales, an open container of alcohol and other items of drug paraphernalia.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested and walked straight into the Brookside jail.

Brookside Police wrote on Facebook: “This is the world we live in. It’s harder to catch the smart ones.”