Thief hunted who broke into Subway and made himself a sandwich

Police in Washington DC are searching for a man who broke into a Subway shop and made himself a sandwich.

Washington DC Police Department said the man broke into the shop on August 2 at around 1.50am, jumped over the counter and made the snack.

Police are now offering a reward of up to 1,000 US dollars (£807) for help to identify the man.

Police say the man stole a chicken sandwich worth 8.49 US dollars (£6.90).

The sandwich-making process is edited out of the surveillance footage police posted on YouTube.

The incident took place on Friday August 2 on the 1700 block of G Street in Washington DC.