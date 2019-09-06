‘Extremely playful’ lynx kitten born at Newquay Zoo

A Carpathian lynx kitten, described as “extremely playful”, has been born at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall.

Born on July 5, the kitten has not yet been sexed, and has been out of public eye as it stays close to mother Kicsi.

Known to be secretive animals, Carpathian lynx were once common throughout Europe, but is now extinct in some areas; the lynx kitten has been born as part of a conservation effort by Newquay Zoo.

(Newquay Zoo)

Mike Downman, senior carnivore keeper at the zoo, said: “Another amazing breeding success for our lynx. The kitten is looking strong, healthy and is extremely playful.

“We’re very excited to see what the future holds for this little one.”

Newquay Zoo is part of a European breeding programme for Carpathian lynx, with a set of twins, Toma and Codrin, born last year.