Biker accused of performing stunts while fleeing police is arrested

A man known as Baby Jesus, who was accused of performing stunts on his motorbike while fleeing police, has been arrested.

Police in Blue Mound, Texas, had been hunting Jesus Sebastian Gomez since August 10 and posted a video online which appeared to show the rider standing up on his bike and pulling wheelies as he was pursued.

UPDATE ! ! ! Stunt Rider Identified ! ! ! Dashcam video: 08-10-19 Blue Mound Police Motorcycle Chase On August 10, 2019, A stunt rider fled from Blue Mound police during an attempted traffic stop. UPDATE ! ! ! We have identified this rider. Jesus Sebastian Gomez, aka: "Baby Jesus" you need to come speak with us regarding this incident or we can come to you. (We could have a come to “Baby Jesus” meeting) It's your move ! #bikelife Will @thareal_babyjesus please stand up ? (and we don’t mean on your bike ?) Posted by Blue Mound Texas Police Department on Monday, August 12, 2019

In the dash-cam footage, a rider is seen evading police for six minutes after an attempted traffic stop, weaving through highway traffic before finally pulling away.

But in a Facebook update on Thursday, officers revealed that Mr Gomez, described as a stunt rider, had turned himself in after nearly a month.

Jesus Sebastian Gomez AKA: Baby Jesus turned himself into the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office yesterday for a felony… Posted by Blue Mound Texas Police Department on Thursday, September 5, 2019

They wrote: “Jesus Sebastian Gomez AKA: Baby Jesus turned himself into the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office yesterday for a felony warrant (Evading Arrest Vehicle) Blue Mound PD issued for his arrest after he allegedly fled from police on a motorcycle on August 10, 2019.”