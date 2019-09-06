Advertising
Biker accused of performing stunts while fleeing police is arrested
The man, known as Baby Jesus, appeared to pull wheelies and stand on his bike as he was pursued by police in Texas.
A man known as Baby Jesus, who was accused of performing stunts on his motorbike while fleeing police, has been arrested.
Police in Blue Mound, Texas, had been hunting Jesus Sebastian Gomez since August 10 and posted a video online which appeared to show the rider standing up on his bike and pulling wheelies as he was pursued.
In the dash-cam footage, a rider is seen evading police for six minutes after an attempted traffic stop, weaving through highway traffic before finally pulling away.
But in a Facebook update on Thursday, officers revealed that Mr Gomez, described as a stunt rider, had turned himself in after nearly a month.
They wrote: “Jesus Sebastian Gomez AKA: Baby Jesus turned himself into the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office yesterday for a felony warrant (Evading Arrest Vehicle) Blue Mound PD issued for his arrest after he allegedly fled from police on a motorcycle on August 10, 2019.”
