Bear climbs into hammock to sunbathe

A bear was caught on camera soaking up the last of the summer sun in a hammock.

Chuck, a seven-year-old North American black bear, was spotted using the hammock at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

In a video released by the park, he is seen leaning back in the hammock and closing his eyes in relaxation.

Chuck is one of six black bears living at Woburn in a 13-acre enclosure which they share with a small family of Canadian timber wolves.