Menu

Advertising

Bear climbs into hammock to sunbathe

Viral news | Published:

Chuck, a seven-year-old North American black bear, was spotted using the hammock at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

Chuck the seven year old North American black bear in a hammock trying to catch the last rays of summer

A bear was caught on camera soaking up the last of the summer sun in a hammock.

Chuck, a seven-year-old North American black bear, was spotted using the hammock at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

In a video released by the park, he is seen leaning back in the hammock and closing his eyes in relaxation.

Chuck is one of six black bears living at Woburn in a 13-acre enclosure which they share with a small family of Canadian timber wolves.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News