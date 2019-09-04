Twitter uses Instagram posts to take aim at rival

Twitter took aim at Instagram with a series of posts on the rival site highlighting the issue of cross-platform content sharing.

In a sequence of six posts on the photo-sharing service, Twitter recreated a tweet from a user poking fun at the content on Instagram.

instagram is literally just screenshots of tweets and i think @Twitter should call them out — miaa?? (@Miagrassia28) August 9, 2019

The tweet from @Miagrassia28 read: “instagram is literally just screenshots of tweets and i think @Twitter should call them out”

(instagram.com/twitter)

Twitter chopped the tweet into six images and displayed them across six Instagram posts, recreating the tweet in a format which was – perhaps deliberately – hard to share.

Twitter then want on to share a series of popular tweets via screenshots on Instagram.

Many popular meme accounts, including @f***jerry, @sarcasm_only and @thefatjewish who each have more than 10 million followers, get a large proportion of their content from screenshotting tweets and posting them to Instagram.

It has sparked a debate about copyright and remuneration for content creators.