Twitter users are making memes out of autumn as Hot Girl Summer comes to a close
‘Hot Girl Summer is over. It’s time for witch bitch autumn.’
As September arrives, Twitter users are coming up with fun ways to brand autumn after the viral success of the Hot Girl Summer meme.
The phrase, Hot Girl Summer, was coined by Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion, which she described in an interview with The Root as people being “un-apologetically them” and having a “good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you”.
Fans of the rapper loved the phrase, captioning their selfies with Hot Girl Summer, and using it as an excuse to treat themselves over the summer months.
Hot Girl Summer took over the internet in July and August but now that September has arrived, Twitter users are putting the phrase aside and brainstorming ideas of fun ways to name the new season.
Here are the best tweets as Hot Girl Summer comes to a close and social media users get ready to crack out the Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
1. Some used the beginning of autumn as an excuse to study hard.
2. One Twitter user channelled Halloween in their branding.
3. Fall Out Boy fans will love this autumn rebrand.
4. It’s time for Goth Girl Autumn.
5. For some, the end of Hot Girl Summer means retreating to their natural state.
6. Dig out the blankets for Cozy Girl season.
7. This Halloween mood.
8. Lastly, autumn is a great time to listen to music and stare wistfully out of the window.
