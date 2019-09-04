Twitter users are making memes out of autumn as Hot Girl Summer comes to a close

As September arrives, Twitter users are coming up with fun ways to brand autumn after the viral success of the Hot Girl Summer meme.

The phrase, Hot Girl Summer, was coined by Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion, which she described in an interview with The Root as people being “un-apologetically them” and having a “good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you”.

Fans of the rapper loved the phrase, captioning their selfies with Hot Girl Summer, and using it as an excuse to treat themselves over the summer months.

It’s a Hot girl summer ??‍♀️? — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 10, 2019

Hot Girl Summer took over the internet in July and August but now that September has arrived, Twitter users are putting the phrase aside and brainstorming ideas of fun ways to name the new season.

Here are the best tweets as Hot Girl Summer comes to a close and social media users get ready to crack out the Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

1. Some used the beginning of autumn as an excuse to study hard.

hot girl semester is in full effect, let’s get this degree ladies — claudia (@claaudiaamarie) August 28, 2019

2. One Twitter user channelled Halloween in their branding.

Hot girl summer is over. It’s time for witch bitch autumn. — ᵉᵈᵐ ᴷʳⁱˢ ᴶᵉⁿⁿᵉʳ ™ (@edmkrisjenner) August 30, 2019

3. Fall Out Boy fans will love this autumn rebrand.

Hot girl summer is over. It’s time for grand theft autumn — Curve Gotti (@MafiosoRo) September 1, 2019

4. It’s time for Goth Girl Autumn.

hot girl summer is nearing its inevitable end, signaling the beginning of the long anticipated goth girl autumn — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) August 11, 2019

5. For some, the end of Hot Girl Summer means retreating to their natural state.

Can't wait for Hot Girl Summer to end so I can return to my natural state of Tired Nerd Autumn — imi imight not (@MigeonPigeon) August 31, 2019

6. Dig out the blankets for Cozy Girl season.

is hot girl summer over yet can I stop trying and move on to cozy girl autumn — abbey (@Iouisavontrapp) August 2, 2019

7. This Halloween mood.

it's now september so hot girl summer is officially over, welcome to the new season; vengeful witch autumn pic.twitter.com/MLKmVOrLO4 — Melinda Salisbury (@MESalisbury) August 31, 2019

8. Lastly, autumn is a great time to listen to music and stare wistfully out of the window.