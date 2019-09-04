Moose released into the wild after wandering on to US university campus

A moose has been released into the wild after wandering on to a university campus in North Dakota.

University of North Dakota Police posted videos of the moose walking around the University of North Dakota’s campus and athletics track, warning students to keep away from the animal.

In a statement on Twitter, the police department said: “Please be aware that there is a moose that has wandered into the campus area. We are doing our best to get this animal back to the wild.”

#MooseUpdate: The moose is laying down taking its typical midday college nap. We are still asking everyone to avoid the area so that the moose doesn’t become stressed or panicked. #BestCopsAround #MooseWatch2019 pic.twitter.com/SsSs5p3BE2 — University of North Dakota Police (@UNDPoliceDept) September 3, 2019

#MooseUpdate: We are happy to announce that #MrsMoose has been released back into the wild near Grand Forks County. Thank you to everyone who stayed out of the area & to the professionals at the Chahinkapa Zoo for their support & assistance. #BestCopsAround #UNDProud pic.twitter.com/5akYuAx1H8 — University of North Dakota Police (@UNDPoliceDept) September 4, 2019

The moose was returned to the wild with the help of Chahinkapa Zoo.

