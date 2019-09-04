Hotel staff startled to find bear curled up in toilet

A bear made himself at home in a restaurant toilet after sneaking in through a window.

The young bear made his way into the ladies’ room at Buck’s T-4 Lodge in Big Sky, Montana, and curled up on the counter among the wash basins.

In a Facebook post, lodge staff wrote: “At first attempts were made to allow him to find his way out on his own, but he opted to stay put.

“He kicked back and napped while reinforcements were called in.”

Lodge co-owner and general manager David O’Connor told CNN: “The bear wasn’t able to get himself back out as the window was too high, but he was real comfortable there. He just hung out on the counter where it was cool, and literally went to sleep.”

(Ashley Franz and David O’Connor for Bucks T4 Lodge/PA)

Staff from the lodge, which is just outside Yellowstone National Park, called in help from Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).

The uninvited guest was tranquillised and removed by wildlife officials, and will be transferred to another part of Montana before being released back into the wild.

It came a few days after Montana FWP issued a warning about an increase in bears entering populated areas to search for food.