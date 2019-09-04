brexitmehole: Irish Twitter reacts to latest Commons turmoil

A very Irish hashtag trended on Twitter as people gave their verdict on the latest Brexit developments.

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Government lost a vote on Tuesday evening which saw MPs seize control of the parliamentary agenda, people on the other side of the Irish Sea were passing comment on social media using the hashtag #BrexitMeHole.

On flight Dublin to Berlin with @AerLingus – doors have just closed as we pull from gate: Pilot announces that he expects some slight turbulence whilst flying over the UK. Plane erupts in sniggers. #BrexitShambles #brexitmehole #Brexit — Steve Conlon (@stevenconlon) September 4, 2019

The phrase “me hole”, which may seem obscure to non-Irish people, is equivalent to using the words “my arse” as an expression of disbelief.

It has been particularly prominent on Twitter in recent days thanks to a viral video in which a man exclaimed “sorry me hole” when chastising another man dumping a mattress by the side of the road in rural Ireland.

Irish people are now using it to show their feelings about events going on the UK.

English friends: get yourselves a written Constitution. They're really handy to have. Love, Ireland #brexitmehole — Peter McGuire (@PeterMcGuireIE) September 3, 2019

Tomorrow on Brexit: Extraordinary measures taken as Noel Edmonds drafted in to broker a deal with EU #brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/EikjGN2H3K — Mark (@MD_IRE_123) September 3, 2019

Lots of people were simply enjoying the fact that the hashtag even existed.

Who needs House of Cards when you have Twitter and the UK government imploding onscreen. As if Netflix writers could have conjured up solid gold hashtags like #brexitmehole! I've said it many times in the past month but I'm so proud to be Irish.#BrexitShambles #BorisJohnson — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) September 3, 2019

#brexitmehole is my favourite thing that has ever trended. Well done Ireland. — Sarah (@SarahInNavan) September 3, 2019

#brexitmehole is the top trending hashtag in Ireland. I love this country. — Owen Conlan (@oconlan) September 3, 2019

Many used the hashtag to comment on Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Conservative Leader of the House who was widely criticised for his slouching posture during the debate.

When you get in from your local after 10 pints of Guinness at 4am in the morning, make a mug of tea, a cheese and ham toastie and watch repeats of Supermarket Sweep on Challenge from 1995. #HouseOfCommons #Brexit #brexitmehole #BrexitShambles #BrexitDebate #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/0AOjIskVXr — Fintan Marron (@FintanMusicIRL) September 3, 2019

Man, peeps are so mean to JRM, he’s only sitting like this because he has no backbone whatsoever. #brexitmehole https://t.co/jICwcmE6h8 — Phoebe Toal (@phoebetoal) September 3, 2019

And the whole thing came full circle when one Twitter user combined Brexit and the original “sorry me hole” video to create a meme of their own.