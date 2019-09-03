Jet-ski ride on flooded streets offers ‘comedic relief’ amid Hurricane Dorian

A video of a jet-ski navigating flooded streets in the Bahamas has offered a moment of light relief amid the destruction left by Hurricane Dorian.

The storm has brought devastating winds and flooding to the archipelago, with water rising high enough for aquatic transportation to be required even in New Providence, an island not directly in the storm’s path.

Bey my corner so live rn pic.twitter.com/cDUj0KYdoB — ??? (@MekaTheTweeta) September 2, 2019

Tameka Lewis, 27, shared the video from her home in Nassau on the Bahamas’ most populous island.

“We’re still experiencing a lot of flooding that we were not prepared for,” she told the PA news agency.

“Unfortunately, there’s some people around the world that don’t understand that the Bahamas is an archipelago so they’ve seen the video and assumed that it means that the Bahamas is OK.

“The conditions of one island does not reflect the conditions in others – Abaco and Grand Bahama are in turmoil.”

At least five people have died after the storm battered Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of 70,000, for a day and a half.

Ms Lewis, a sales support assistant, said she shared the jet-ski video for “comedic relief” to make people smile and “give a little bit of hope”.

“The worst toll this has taken on us is the emotional toll,” she said.

“The entire country is basically in a state of desperation because so many people have not heard from their family members from Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“Late last night there were some people who were making goodbye statuses on Facebook because they were not rescued yet and were giving up hope.

“We in Nassau feel absolutely helpless. I’ve never seen my country in this position before.”