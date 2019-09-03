Catfish swims up street as flooding hits Florida

A fish was spotted swimming down a Florida street as Hurricane Dorian hovered nearby.

The catfish was captured on camera by Sierra Autumn Moon, swimming along a gutter by the side of a road in Boynton Beach.

Hurricane Dorian hasn’t even hit yet and there’s already fish in the street… #HurricaneDorian2019 pic.twitter.com/w1ZWUf9Tqa — Sierra Autumn Moon (@sierratucker111) September 2, 2019

In a tweet, she wrote: “Hurricane Dorian hasn’t even hit yet and there’s already fish in the street.”

While the most devastating effects of the hurricane continued to be felt in the Bahamas on Monday and Tuesday morning, parts of Florida experienced stormy weather and heavy flooding.

Hurricane Dorian is finally starting to slowly move northwestward away from Grand Bahama Island. At 9 am Dorian was located 45 mi NNE of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island or 105 mi ENE of West Palm Beach FL. Max sustained winds were 115 mph and the central pressure 954 mb/28.17 pic.twitter.com/kHi0HhnwH5 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 3, 2019

The phenomenon of fish swimming the streets is not unheard of in Florida – it was once remarked on by then president Barack Obama.

In a news conference about climate change in 2015, he said: “You go down to Miami and when it’s flooding at high tide on a sunny day, fish are swimming through the middle of the streets.”