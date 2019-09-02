Advertising
Bear cub stuck in rubbish dumpster saved with a ladder
Deputies had to carefully negotiate the bear’s mum and sibling who were also hovering around the dumpster.
A bear cub stuck in a rubbish bin got a helping hand as officers dropped in a ladder to help it escape.
The youngster was sealed in the dumpster in Kings Beach, California when the lid slammed shut after it climbed inside.
Video footage released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office showed two bears – apparently the cub’s sibling and mum – trying to find a way into the receptacle to help it out as deputies watched on.
Once the two bears moved away from the bin, the deputies moved swiftly and carefully to help out the cub.
After positioning their car in between the dumpster and the bears, one deputy edged slowly towards the dumpster and opened the lid, while a second lowered in a ladder.
The cub can then be seen using the ladder to climb out before scurrying off to join the other two bears.
