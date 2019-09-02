Bear cub stuck in rubbish dumpster saved with a ladder

A bear cub stuck in a rubbish bin got a helping hand as officers dropped in a ladder to help it escape.

The youngster was sealed in the dumpster in Kings Beach, California when the lid slammed shut after it climbed inside.

Tuesday morning deputies received a call from a #KingsBeach motel that a #bear cub was trapped in their dumpster. Deputies arrived at the motel & they found the cub’s sibling trying to open the dumpster to rescue their trapped sibling. See what happened next! #LakeTahoe ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/xwgK9FKN9K — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 29, 2019

Video footage released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office showed two bears – apparently the cub’s sibling and mum – trying to find a way into the receptacle to help it out as deputies watched on.

Once the two bears moved away from the bin, the deputies moved swiftly and carefully to help out the cub.

After positioning their car in between the dumpster and the bears, one deputy edged slowly towards the dumpster and opened the lid, while a second lowered in a ladder.

The cub can then be seen using the ladder to climb out before scurrying off to join the other two bears.