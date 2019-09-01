Portrait of Michael Gove ‘visible from space’ drawn on beach in Brexit protest

A portrait of Michael Gove so large it can “be seen from space” has been drawn on the sand on the North Yorkshire coast to condemn his stance on Brexit.

Anti-Brexit campaign group Led By Donkeys travelled to Redcar to install the 7,500 square metre drawing, which has a quote from the Cabinet minister in which he said the UK “didn’t vote to leave without a deal” in the 2016 EU referendum.

Hey Vote Leave leader @MichaelGove, remember in March you admitted there’s no mandate for No Deal cos nobody voted for it in the 2016 referendum? We thought we’d remind the country via a 7500sq/m sand installation on Redcar beach that can be seen from space. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/hWcLvwFRxA — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 1, 2019

Since saying that in March in a Daily Mail article, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has backed Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament.

Led By Donkeys wrote on Twitter: “Hey Vote Leave leader @MichaelGove, remember in March you admitted there’s no mandate for No Deal cos nobody voted for it in the 2016 referendum?

“We thought we’d remind the country via a 7500sq/m sand installation on Redcar beach that can be seen from space. You’re welcome.”

Led By Donkeys said they installed the giant sand drawing in the north east because they believe the region will be “hit hard” by a no-deal Brexit.

(Led By Donkeys)

Advertising

“The Government is claiming the 2016 referendum gives it a mandate to crash us out of the EU without a deal but that’s nonsense,” Led By Donkey’s Will Rose said.

“Gove is right, nobody ever voted for a No Deal Brexit.

“Now the Government is suspending Parliament so even MPs will find it hard to have a say.

“We decided to do this sand installation in Redcar because the north east will be hit hard by a no deal Brexit. Nobody voted to lose jobs and investment.”

Advertising

On Sunday morning Mr Gove refused to confirm the Government would abide by legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit if it is forced through by Tory rebels and the opposition when the Commons sits this week.

(Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking on BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show he said: “Let’s see what the legislation says.

“For me, the most important thing is to bear in mind actually, we already have legislation in place which an overwhelming majority of MPs voted for.

“We already have an EU Withdrawal Act, we already have the notice on Article 50, the process by which we leave the EU.”