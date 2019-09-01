Advertising
Hurricane Dorian’s power illustrated by moving satellite imagery
Meteorologist Dakota Smith’s views from above the storm have been shared thousands of times.
Hurricane Dorian’s immense power has been laid bare by spectacular moving satellite imagery.
Meteorologist Dakota Smith used images taken by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s GOES-16 satellite, offering a view from above of the storm, which was recently upgraded to category 5.
Dorian is moving west and is expected to reach the Bahamas on Sunday.
The storm is bringing with it torrential rain and powerful winds, which the National Hurricane Centre in Miami say have increased to 160mph.
Mr Smith has carefully constructed the imagery from the GOES-16 satellite into GIFs and videos that have been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.
GOES-16 is a geostationary satellite with its gaze fixed upon the area to the east of the US and across South America.
Many in the Bahamas have left their homes ahead of the storm’s arrival after the archipelago’s Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned any “who do not evacuate are placing themselves in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence”.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.