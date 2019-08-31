An anonymous flyer denies Bigfoot is the reason for bridge closure

An anonymous flyer denying that Bigfoot is behind the prolonged closure of a bridge in a town in Vermont, in the US, has got locals talking about the mythical forest creatures.

The flyer, first spotted at the post office in Bradford, said the prolonged closure of the Creamery Bridge over the Waits River was not due to the “displacement of or intrusion on a ‘Sasquatch’ or Bigfoot, either a single creature or several”.

At our local Vermont PO. pic.twitter.com/4GKAnXvoAe — Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) August 26, 2019

Last week Dartmouth College professor Alexander Chee posted a photo of the flyer on Twitter.

Since then, copies have been popping up across town.

One resident, Claudia Johnson, told MyNBC5 she thinks there is a local Bigfoot because she has heard unexplained rustling behind her home.

Transportation officials say the bridge is scheduled to be fixed in October.