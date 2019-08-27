Rare baby wildebeest born at Newquay Zoo

A rare baby black wildebeest has been born at Newquay Zoo.

The female calf, from a species native to the grasslands of eastern and southern Africa, was welcomed on July 26 by first-time mother Dessi and father Roony, and was able to walk within minutes.

Also known as the white-tailed gnu, black wildebeest grow to around 4ft tall and weigh up to 400lb (around 180kg).

(Newquay Zoo)

John Meek, curator of animals at the zoo, said: “The birth of this little one is a great effort towards the conservation of this species and towards the captive breeding programme Newquay Zoo is involved in.

“Mum and baby are doing great! Dessi is very protective over her first born and has taken to motherhood extremely well.”

Despite the species’ conservation status of Least Concern, black wildebeest are a rare species as a result of over-hunting and hybridisation with the blue wildebeest.