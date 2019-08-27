Menu

Advertising

Football-sized grapefruit sets new world record

Viral news | Published:

The giant fruit was grown by a couple in Louisiana.

A new world record grapefruit

A football-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.

The giant citrus fruit, which grew in the yard of Mary Beth and Doug Meyer, of Slidell, is the world’s heaviest and largest in circumference, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

World record grapefruit
Mary Beth and Doug Meyer were presented with framed certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

It weighed seven pounds, 14.6 ounces (3.6 kilograms) and measured 73 centimetres around – about the size of a football – making it 13.6 ounces (385 grams) heavier and 3.2cm bigger in circumference than one from Brazil that set the record in 2006.

State agriculture and forestry commissioner Mike Strain presented a Guinness certificate to the couple on Tuesday in Baton Rouge. His department provided the equipment for the official weighing and measuring in January, although they had to wait for the record to be officially confirmed.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News