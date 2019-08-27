Football-sized grapefruit sets new world record

A football-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.

The giant citrus fruit, which grew in the yard of Mary Beth and Doug Meyer, of Slidell, is the world’s heaviest and largest in circumference, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Mary Beth and Doug Meyer were presented with framed certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

It weighed seven pounds, 14.6 ounces (3.6 kilograms) and measured 73 centimetres around – about the size of a football – making it 13.6 ounces (385 grams) heavier and 3.2cm bigger in circumference than one from Brazil that set the record in 2006.

State agriculture and forestry commissioner Mike Strain presented a Guinness certificate to the couple on Tuesday in Baton Rouge. His department provided the equipment for the official weighing and measuring in January, although they had to wait for the record to be officially confirmed.