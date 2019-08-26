Woman finds diamond while watching YouTube video on how to find diamonds

A woman found a 3.72-carat yellow diamond in a park – as she watched a YouTube video about to find diamonds.

Miranda Hollingshead, from Bogata in Texas, was visiting Crater Of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas with her family when she made the discovery.

Miranda Hollingshead’s find was registered as a 3.72-carat yellow diamond by park staff (Arkansas State Parks/PA)

“I was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds,” the 27-year-old told arkansasstateparks.com. “I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks.”

The park contains a 37-acre diamond-bearing search site in which visitors are allowed to hunt for gemstones – which they are allowed to keep if they do find one.

The site, which is an eroded volcanic crater, has been throwing up diamonds for more than a century, with more than 75,000 discovered in that time.

The gem found by Ms Hollingshead was the biggest yellow diamond found at the site since 2013, and the biggest of any kind since March 2017.

Miranda Hollingshead and her son named the diamond the Caro Avenger (Arkansas State Parks/PA)

Park interpreter Waymon Cox said: “Every diamond found at the park is beautiful in its own way, and this one is certainly no exception. It’s about the size of a pencil eraser, with a light yellow colour and a sparkling, metallic lustre.

“Ms Hollingshead said her gem’s unique shape reminded her of a rounded molar, with a small indentation in one end.”

Ms Hollingshead said she was intending to keep the gem – which she and her son named the Caro Avenger – and probably have it set in a ring.