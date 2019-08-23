Panda enjoys celebrates fourth birthday with frozen cake

A giant panda has been given a frozen cake full of fruit and vegetables to celebrate his birthday.

Bei Bei, who lives at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC, turned four on Thursday and was given a treat made up of all his favourite foods.

According to the zoo, the cake contained diluted apple and grape juice, leaf-eater biscuits, apple sauce, apples, pears, bananas, carrots, cooked sweet potatoes and sugar cane.

Fans watched the birthday celebrations live via the zoo’s so-called Panda Cam, which broadcasts images of the animals 24 hours a day on the park’s website.

Bei Bei was born at the US zoo but will soon be sent to China – part of the breeding programme agreement under which China lends giant pandas to zoos around the world.