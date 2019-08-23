Legoland model builder recreates Manchester Pride event out of colourful blocks

A model builder at Legoland has created a brick homage to Manchester Pride ahead of the LGBTQ+ celebration over the weekend.

Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester’s master model builder, James Windle, created a Pride scene – including a miniature replica of headline act Ariana Grande – out of more than 15,000 Lego pieces.

The model will be displayed at the centre’s Miniland, the attraction’s reimagining of the north west created from over 1.5 million bricks – and includes rainbow flags, showgirls, floats, and Lego drag queens.

(Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester)

The model took Mr Windle more than 30 hours to design and build, with over 15,000 bricks and almost 400 mini-figures included in the scene.

Mr Windle said: “Lego really is for everyone, it has been an honour to get the chance to showcase the incredible weekend Manchester has in store within the attraction.

“As I’ve been creating the display, I’ve had the chance to answer loads of questions from parents and children and spark some really interesting discussions about why it is so important to celebrate love in its many forms.”

(Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester)

The Manchester Pride display will be in place at Legoland’s Miniland until August 27 and is included in the general admissions price.

Jenn McDonough, general manager Manchester cluster at Merlin Entertainments, said: “Here at Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester we strongly believe that it is important that our little Lego fans understand that is important to celebrate love.

“We are so excited to play a small part in supporting such a fantastic event.”