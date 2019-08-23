Enormous cat wins viral stardom and breaks shelter’s website

An enormous cat looking for a new home has become such a big internet star that he crashed the website of the animal shelter where he lives.

Morris Animal Refuge, in Philadelphia, in the US, posted pictures of Beejay, also known as Mr B, on its Facebook and Twitter channels, with a link to their site.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

Unfortunately the cat, who weighs in at 26 pounds according to the refuge, proved so popular that the volume of traffic heading to find out more crashed the shelter’s website.

Mr. B. apologizes for crashing our website. We have our team working to get it back up as we speak. Unfortunately, they’re all cats, so it may take a little while. In the meantime, you can see him & other awesome adoptables on our @petfinder page: https://t.co/9CnmAUYnSa. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/GLXkrDtRmy — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

In a listing on Petfinder, Mr B is described as a “big cat with a big heart” who is “26 pounds of fluff and love and awesome”.

With the website out of action, the shelter advises anyone interested in Mr B or any other of their animals to head to Petfinder.