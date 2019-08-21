Painted dog siblings play in Yorkshire weeks after their mother’s death

Two African painted hunting dogs have been pictured playing together at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park after losing their mother.

Siblings Lehana and Lembani were born two months ago but lost their mother at six weeks, and have been looked after by other members of the pack since.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The pack live in a specially created reserve at the park, and Lehana and Lembani are both well according to park staff, playing together in the sunshine.

The duo’s healthy status is good news for those with an interest in the conservation of the species, which has dwindled from 50,000 to 5,000 in the last 10 years due to growing human populations and habitat destruction.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

“It is very sad that Thabo has passed away, however, the painted dogs are one of very few animals that will care for any weaker pups within the pack,” said Dr Matt Hartley, head of animals at the park.

“This has shown through the pups’ siblings taking the youngsters under their wings and caring for them.”