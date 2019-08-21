Advertising
Lost badger spotted on platform at Stoke-on-Trent train station
The nocturnal critter quickly disappeared after attracting the attention of station staff.
A badger at Stoke-on-Trent train station caught the attention of staff when it was spotted running along the platform on Sunday evening.
Ryan Meyrick, 25, saw the creature while working as a dispatcher at the station, and filmed its progress as it surveyed its new surroundings.
“It’s a badger, oh my god there’s a badger!” Ryan can be heard saying.
One Twitter user asked: “Did he miss his connection?”, while another tweeted: “Employee of the month right there working hard.”
“It’s common for us to see foxes passing by but I’ve never seen a badger before!” Ryan told the PA news agency.
“It just ran down the platform and disappeared in the darkness.”
