CBBC causes online debate after the children’s channel ranked its popular shows

Children’s TV channel CBBC has caused online debate after it ranked their popular shows, in a tier ranging from “legend” to “hmmm”.

Among the top shows CBBC picked were game show 50/50, series Dick And Dom In Da Bungalow, and Horrible Histories. Ranking worst were Dennis The Menace and children’s news programme Newsround.

Posting the diagram to Twitter, the channel asked: “Did we get it right?”

Did we get it right? pic.twitter.com/iz4wsRe7lK — CBBC (@cbbc) August 21, 2019

The question received more than 2,000 responses, with several Twitter users disappointed that their favourite childhood shows didn’t make it into the “legend” tier.

Most questioned of all was The Story Of Tracy Beaker, which ranked in the “top tier”, one rank lower than many fans believed the show starring Dani Harmer deserved.

they did tracy beaker and chucklevision DIRTY https://t.co/sHkev2IuJH — dani ????? (@jiminstrulove) August 21, 2019

One Twitter user “fixed” the diagram, placing The Story of Tracy Beaker top, moving 50/50 down three spaces.

Advertising

The new diagram won the approval of Tracy Beaker herself, with Dani Harmer commenting: “Thank you”.

Thank you ??‍♀️xx — Dani Harmer (@DaniHarmer) August 21, 2019

Entertainer Paul Chuckle even weighed in on the debate after Chuckle Vision, the show on which he starred along with late brother Barry Chuckle (Barry David Elliott), ranked “mid” tier.

Advertising

He said on Twitter: “No actually you didn’t in my opinion.. Chucklevision 294 episodes over 21 years.”

No actually you didn’t in my opinion @cbbc get it right #Chucklevision 294 episodes over 21 years #GetVoting https://t.co/QXT4HZn117 — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) August 21, 2019

A fan said: “I’m afraid you need one more tier at the top to move Chucklevision to. You can call it God tier.”

I’m afraid you need one more tier at the top to move #chucklevision to. You can call it god tier. @PaulChuckle2 https://t.co/HGlyFthbhy — Lee Diggle (@leediggle) August 21, 2019

After hours of debate, the channel responded to Twitter users, saying: “This is the kind of passionate debate we want! Obviously we could never choose a favourite child.

“We think every single show on CBBC is legend tier.”