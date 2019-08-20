Menu

Advertising

UK visitors take to social media to reveal the country’s biggest culture shocks

Viral news | Published:

Reddit users explained the things that surprised them about visiting the UK, from its food to its people.

London bus over Westminster bridge

The UK has many quirks, from its eating habits to its weather, and Reddit users from other countries have been documenting the biggest “culture shocks” they had upon visiting the county.

Reddit user arixos28 asked people on the website: “Reddit users who have visited the UK, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?”

Here are some of the best answers Reddit users from around the world had, that might leave you questioning the things you once thought were normal about the UK.

1. Firstly, some tourists weren’t anticipating quite so much walking.

Comment from discussion demonardvark’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".

2. The UK’s “breakfast beans”.

Comment from discussion VincentStonecliff’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".
Patrick Eating GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

Advertising

3. Some visitors to the UK were baffled by the greetings.

Comment from discussion imisstong’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".

4. Getting a burn and a frostbite from the same sink.

Comment from discussion theSanguinePenguin’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".

Advertising

Ice Cold GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The country’s most commonly-spoken word.

Comment from discussion Eiehjort04’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".

6. This very wholesome culture shock.

Comment from discussion Back2Bach’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".
Johnny Depp Gardening GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The dark winters can be a culture shock for some.

Comment from discussion Lozzif’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".

8. Poking fun can be a form of affection.

Comment from discussion RosalieFontaine’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".
Black Ink Crew Lol GIF by VH1 - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Finally, people from the UK know how to party.

Comment from discussion Ommyted96’s comment from discussion "Reddit users who have visited the uk, what was the biggest culture shock you experienced?".
Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News