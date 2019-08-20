Uber Boat offers punting service in Cambridge over bank holiday

Ride-hailing service Uber is to offer users in Cambridge punting trips over the bank holiday weekend.

Uber users will be able to book the sight-seeing trips on the River Cam via their regular app, in a service called Uber Boat.

Riders are allowed to bring up to seven friends with them on the boating trips, which will cost £10 – with all money taken donated to a local charity.

The 40-minutes rides, which use boats and chauffeurs provided by Tyrrell’s Punting Cambridge, will be running from August 22-24 between 11am and 6pm and will take in some of the university city’s most famous landmarks.

“Punting has been a popular mode of transport on the River Cam since the 1800s but until now, not much has changed,” said Michael Di Stefano, co-owner of Tyrrell’s Punting Cambridge.

“We’re excited about giving punting a modern upgrade, booking tours through the Uber app for an easy way to experience punting in Cambridge.”