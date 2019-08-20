Colorado man captures ‘mattress migration’ as dozens of airbeds caught by wind

Dozens of air mattresses flying through the air were caught on camera by a resident of Denver, Colorado when winds swept an outdoor cinema event.

Robb Manes, 30, said the mattresses were set up on Saturday for an outdoor cinema event close to a swimming pool when winds swept the air beds downwind.

Calling the flying mattress spectacle “surreal”, he suggested that the event had forgotten to weigh the beds down as they were being set up.

The beds flew through a field, with several seen flying over a gate and into a pool to the surprise of swimmers.

Mr Manes said he was at a swimming pool in the Stapleton area of Denver when the incident happened, and that the mattresses were flying for around 30 minutes.

He uploaded footage of the incident to YouTube, where he called it The Great Mattress Migration of 2019.

He said: “I’ve seen a lot of people describe it as looking like it’s computer simulated, and I agree with that; a few flew into the pool and we had an ‘oh no’ moment, stood up, and saw them charging at us.

“I froze, said to my fiancee, ‘where’s my phone?!’ And fished it out of her bag to capture them coming at us.”