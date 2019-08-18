Dave Grohl spotted with bottle of Buckfast after Glasgow gig

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was spotted with a bottle of Buckfast after playing a gig in Glasgow.

The former Nirvana star and his band played a gig for Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on Saturday.

WOW. Thank you @foofighters For the best gig of our life’s. ??What an amazing experience. THANK YOU TO everyone for coming down so early to see us. REALLY blown away at how lovely you all are!!!!! ?Also getting the big man Into the Scottish ways ?????Class @smmrsessions AHHHHHHH Posted by The Van T's on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Afterwards he was caught on video clutching a bottle of Buckfast, the high-alcohol tonic wine which has become notoriously popular in parts of Scotland.

In the video, captured by Chloe Van Thomson from Glasgow band the Van Ts, Grohl says: “I wasn’t going to leave this city without at least one bottle of this.”

He then raises the bottle to his lips – although the top remained firmly on during the video so it remains unclear whether he actually gave it a try.

Foo Fighters have a number of gigs and festival appearances coming up in the UK and Ireland, including a show in Dublin and slots at Reading and Leeds festivals.