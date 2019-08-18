Advertising
Dave Grohl spotted with bottle of Buckfast after Glasgow gig
The Foo Fighters frontman played with his band at Bellahouston Park.
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was spotted with a bottle of Buckfast after playing a gig in Glasgow.
The former Nirvana star and his band played a gig for Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on Saturday.
Afterwards he was caught on video clutching a bottle of Buckfast, the high-alcohol tonic wine which has become notoriously popular in parts of Scotland.
In the video, captured by Chloe Van Thomson from Glasgow band the Van Ts, Grohl says: “I wasn’t going to leave this city without at least one bottle of this.”
He then raises the bottle to his lips – although the top remained firmly on during the video so it remains unclear whether he actually gave it a try.
Foo Fighters have a number of gigs and festival appearances coming up in the UK and Ireland, including a show in Dublin and slots at Reading and Leeds festivals.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.